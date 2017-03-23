Mother drove under the influence with 12-year-old in her SUV, cops say
Misty Dee Karkowski, 35, has been arrested on a felony DUI charge after police said she was driving under the influence of an unknown substance with her 12-year-old daughter in her SUV. The charge is a felony because this is Karkowski's third DUI charge in about two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Mar 17
|tpriddy
|71
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mar 15
|Robert
|141
|Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed.
|Mar 15
|Audrey Taylor
|1
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06)
|Mar 10
|Rick
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC