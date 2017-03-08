Mississippi Aquarium not a a pipe dre...

Mississippi Aquarium not a a pipe dreama any longer

The budget for the Mississippi Aquarium in downtown Gulfport has jumped 15 percent, to a total of almost $93 million in less than six months, according to a budget document the City Council unanimously approved Tuesday afternoon. In August, expenses were estimated at $64.5 million for land acquisition, design, construction, consulting, operations, staffing, equipment and other items.

