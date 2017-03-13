Mandeville teen killed in multiple car accident near Gulfport
According to the Mississippi State Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Brooke Posey was driving a 2005 Honda Civic southbound on highway 53, when she crashed into a white, 1999 Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped to turn onto Carlton Cuevas Road. The initial impact caused Posey's Honda to then crash head-on with a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound.
