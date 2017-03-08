Man who hacked credit cards of Coast residents must repay millions
An Iranian national who sold stolen credit card and debit card numbers - including those of Mississippians - has been sentenced to prison for 10 years and ordered to make restitution of $36,579,901.56. Milad Kalantari, 32, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday in a case that involved the sale of about 2.5 million stolen card numbers on his members-only website.
