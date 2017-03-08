Man who hacked credit cards of Coast ...

Man who hacked credit cards of Coast residents must repay millions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Sunherald.com

An Iranian national who sold stolen credit card and debit card numbers - including those of Mississippians - has been sentenced to prison for 10 years and ordered to make restitution of $36,579,901.56. Milad Kalantari, 32, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday in a case that involved the sale of about 2.5 million stolen card numbers on his members-only website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06) Fri Rick 13
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Thu PrayersforBecky 72
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... Mar 7 Chris McCurdy 1
News At least three dead after train hits charter bu... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Witnesses describe bus-train wreck Mar 7 4 dead 1
News 4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i... Mar 7 Mississippi 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,261 • Total comments across all topics: 279,478,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC