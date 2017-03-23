Man gets life for capital murder in a senseless, selfish actsa
Jalen Williams, 22, has been found guilty in the capital murder of Lamont Hayes, who was shot during a burglary and attempted robbery that occurred while Hayes was home with his family. A Harrison County jury convicted him Friday in the July 22, 2014 slaying that occurred on Carson Drive in Gulfport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mar 20
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Mar 17
|tpriddy
|71
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mar 15
|Robert
|141
|Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed.
|Mar 15
|Audrey Taylor
|1
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06)
|Mar 10
|Rick
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC