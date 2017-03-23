Man denies strangling woman to death but evidence differs, police say

Gulfport police arrested Willie Cenales, 34, of Gulfport on March 14 in the March 2 strangulation death of Tammy Brown Gills, a 52-year-old Gulfport woman. Tammy Brown Gills, 52, shown in a photo taken in 2016, was strangled in her Gulfport home earlier this month.

