Look up and see history flying into Gulfport today
Something most people will never see again comes Monday at around 11:30 a.m., when World War II planes will fly over South Mississippi and land at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. A WWII Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress "Nine O Nine" is one of only eight in flying condition in the United States The Wings of Freedom tour is a flying tribute to the flight crews who flew them, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect and the families that share the freedom that they helped preserve.
