Lawsuit: 6-year-old says student molested him at St. Alphonsus school
The guardian of a former St. Alphonsus Catholic School student is suing the school and the Catholic Diocese, alleging the child was sexually assaulted at age 6 by a 12-year-old student while both were in an after-school program. The lawsuit says the older boy put his mouth on the younger child's penis in a bathroom off the school cafeteria in May 2011.
