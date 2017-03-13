Kids in a robot class built a machine that could change how we care for the homeless
National Technical Honor Society students in the Gulfport High School robotics program are developing a solar-powered vending machine to dispense free hygiene items to area homeless. The project is the team's entry into the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06)
|Mar 10
|Rick
|13
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Mar 9
|PrayersforBecky
|72
|At least three dead after train hits charter bu...
|Mar 7
|4 dead
|1
|Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ...
|Mar 7
|4 dead
|1
|Witnesses describe bus-train wreck
|Mar 7
|4 dead
|1
|4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i...
|Mar 7
|Mississippi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC