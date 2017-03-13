Kids in a robot class built a machine...

Kids in a robot class built a machine that could change how we care for the homeless

National Technical Honor Society students in the Gulfport High School robotics program are developing a solar-powered vending machine to dispense free hygiene items to area homeless. The project is the team's entry into the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.

