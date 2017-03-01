Judge sentences Gulfport man who had gun, drugs in a car
A felon who threw a pistol and bag of drugs on the floorboard of his driver's feet following a traffic stop is headed to prison for more than six years. James Eustice, 38, of Gulfport, pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge in U.S. District Court.
