Investigation into fatal police-involved accident complete

The police investigation into a deadly traffic accident involving a Gulfport police officer is complete, and will soon be presented to a grand jury. Edgar Lambert, Jr., 54, was killed Jan. 19 when he was hit by a Gulfport police vehicle while crossing U.S. Highway 49. It will be up to a grand jury to decide if the officer will face charges in Lambert's death.

