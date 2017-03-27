Hungry for a Mugshots burger? The Da Iberville spot is opening soon.
Want an Anthony's Peanut Butter Burger but don't want to drive to Biloxi or Gulfport to Mugshots Grill and Bar? If you're in D'Iberville, you don't have much longer to wait. "We are close D'Iberville!!! We will be conducting orientation and training this week and will open MONDAY APRIL 3rd!!!!" the restaurant posted Monday.
