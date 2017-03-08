He was arrested after a month of free...

He was arrested after a month of freedom. Now hea s going to prison.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

The armed robber who held up a Gulfport gas station July 4, 2015, has been ordered to serve 15 full years in prison, plus an extra 7-year prison term for committing the crime while on probation for another felony conviction. Dennis Bostwick, 23, of Gulfport, was sentenced on a guilty plea this week to the armed robbery of the Kangaroo gas station at Dedeaux and Three Rivers roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) 10 min PrayersforBecky 72
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... Tue Chris McCurdy 1
News At least three dead after train hits charter bu... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... Mar 7 4 dead 1
News Witnesses describe bus-train wreck Mar 7 4 dead 1
News 4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i... Mar 7 Mississippi 1
News Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult... Mar 6 Lies 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC