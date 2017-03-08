He was arrested after a month of freedom. Now hea s going to prison.

The armed robber who held up a Gulfport gas station July 4, 2015, has been ordered to serve 15 full years in prison, plus an extra 7-year prison term for committing the crime while on probation for another felony conviction. Dennis Bostwick, 23, of Gulfport, was sentenced on a guilty plea this week to the armed robbery of the Kangaroo gas station at Dedeaux and Three Rivers roads.

