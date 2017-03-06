He strangled his ex then locked himse...

He strangled his ex then locked himself inside of her home, sheriff says

8 hrs ago

A Gulfport man forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's residence in Saucier after allegedly forcing her into a vehicle and beating her, officials said. Harrison County sheriff's deputies made contact with Marvin McMillan, 39, of Gulfport, after responding to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on U.S. 49, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.

