He strangled his ex then locked himself inside of her home, sheriff says

A Gulfport man forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's residence in Saucier after allegedly forcing her into a vehicle and beating her, officials said. Harrison County sheriff's deputies made contact with Marvin McMillan, 39, of Gulfport, after responding to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on U.S. 49, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.

