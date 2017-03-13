Gulfport unity festival celebrates 9th year
The annual Unity Festival took place in the Gaston Point area with hundreds of people filling the area, blocking off 30th through 33rd Avenues. All sorts of vendors set up shop, selling everything from candy, to homemade goods, and of course delicious food.
