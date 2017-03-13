Gulfport mayor critical of proposed casino sites
After last month's commission meeting, Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes wrote a letter to commissioners voicing strong opposition to the gaming sites. The main question the gaming commission is considering is where casinos must be built in relation to the waterfront.
