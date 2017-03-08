Gulfport man sentenced for pellet gun...

Gulfport man sentenced for pellet gun armed robbery

A man who was already on probation when he decided to rob a Gulfport gas station with a pellet gun will spend the next 15 years behind bars for the crime. Dennis Bostwick, 23, of Gulfport, pleaded guilty this week to the July 4, 2015 armed robbery of a Kangaroo gas station at the corner of Dedeaux and Three Rivers roads.

