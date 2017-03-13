Gulfport couple allegedly stole truck from casino parking lot
Police have arrested Leslie Marie Newell, 34, and Brandi Nacole Newell, 40, on one charge each of motor-vehicle theft. The victim reported her 2003 Chevrolet Silverado stolen at 2:36 a.m. Thursday from the parking lot of Island View Casino Resort on U.S. 90. The victim said the keys to the vehicle had been taken from a leather jacket, which was stolen in the casino.
