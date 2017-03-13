Gulfport couple allegedly stole truck...

Gulfport couple allegedly stole truck from casino parking lot

16 hrs ago

Police have arrested Leslie Marie Newell, 34, and Brandi Nacole Newell, 40, on one charge each of motor-vehicle theft. The victim reported her 2003 Chevrolet Silverado stolen at 2:36 a.m. Thursday from the parking lot of Island View Casino Resort on U.S. 90. The victim said the keys to the vehicle had been taken from a leather jacket, which was stolen in the casino.

