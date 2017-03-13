Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
Saxton will be the guest speaker at the "Untangled" women's conference presented by Gulf Coast Blessings at the University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Park campus, Fleming Auditorium, March 17 and 18. The event also will feature the music of Kristen Leigh, a Christian singer from Gulfport who leads worship with the praise team at Michael Memorial Baptist Church. Tickets for the conference are $20 each and are available at gulfcoastblessings.org or at Lifeway Christian Stores in Gulfport.
