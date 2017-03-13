Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications
Executives at four Biloxi casinos look back at 25 years in the casino industry, how the community has benefited and what is ahead. While celebrating the opening of Island View's Beach Tower in 2015, owner Rick Carter shows plans for even more expansion of the casino property in Gulfport -- but the approval for a casino on the south side of US 90 on Tuesday, July 26, 2016, is a new development in the plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|tpriddy
|71
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mar 15
|Robert
|141
|Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed.
|Mar 15
|Audrey Taylor
|1
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06)
|Mar 10
|Rick
|13
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Mar 9
|PrayersforBecky
|72
|At least three dead after train hits charter bu...
|Mar 7
|4 dead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC