Five coast eateries cited for violations during recent health inspections
Five coast eateries -- all in Harrison County -- were cited for violations during recent inspections by the Mississippi Department of Health. Cazadores Grill on Pass Road in Biloxi was given a grade of C during a March 24 scheduled inspection by Latanya Winn, who found the restaurant did not have food separated and protected.
