Fire chief says when sleeping teen awoke, his house was ablaze
Harrison County firefighters, with help from Gulfport and Pass Christian, Lizana and Cuevas responded to a house fire on Landon Road in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 22, 2017. A 13-year-old boy and his dogs escaped safely.
