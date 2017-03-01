Familiar name could land first big aq...

Familiar name could land first big aquarium construction contract

The city is set to award the first contract for construction of the Mississippi Aquarium to W. C. Fore, a Gulfport businessman who has worked on some of the Coast's most iconic projects. W.C. Fore Trucking Inc. submitted a bid of $1,134,372 for the work, which he said will include demolishing two buildings, fencing off the property, installing drainage and hauling in 80,000 yards of dirt, or 4,000 truckloads.

