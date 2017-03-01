Familiar name could land first big aquarium construction contract
The city is set to award the first contract for construction of the Mississippi Aquarium to W. C. Fore, a Gulfport businessman who has worked on some of the Coast's most iconic projects. W.C. Fore Trucking Inc. submitted a bid of $1,134,372 for the work, which he said will include demolishing two buildings, fencing off the property, installing drainage and hauling in 80,000 yards of dirt, or 4,000 truckloads.
