Ex-lawmaker sentenced to 6 years for bribes
Former Mississippi legislator Irb Benjamin was sentenced Friday to nearly six years in prison for bribes he paid to former state Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps, but his sentence could be reduced if information he provided to investigators results in prosecutions of others in the bribery scandal. Assistant U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca told U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate that "it's just a matter of time" until people that Benjamin informed on are indicted in federal court Gulfport.
