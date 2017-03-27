Da Iberville re-enactment based on a historic first

Jimmy Vickers fires a canon into Biloxi's Back Bay as part of Saturday's celebration of the 200th anniversary of Mississippi's statehood and the 318th year since French-Canadian explorer Pierre le Moyne, Sieur d'Iberville, landed on what is now called Ship Island. A group of actors re-create the landing of Pierre le Moyne, Sieur d'Iberville, fire their weapons into Biloxi's Back Bay on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.