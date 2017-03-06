Bus passenger: "The train just kept c...

Bus passenger: "The train just kept coming and kept coming"

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Jim DeLaCruz and his wife describe what happened when a train hit their charter bus. The bus, from Austin, Texas, was driving from one casino to another in Biloxi, Miss., when it got stuck on a train crossing with a steep grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the... 5 hr Chris McCurdy 1
News At least three dead after train hits charter bu... 14 hr 4 dead 1
News Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ... 14 hr 4 dead 1
News Witnesses describe bus-train wreck 14 hr 4 dead 1
News 4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i... 14 hr Mississippi 1
News Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult... Mon Lies 1
News Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef... Mar 3 lts_Me 8
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC