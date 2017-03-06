Bus passenger: "The train just kept coming and kept coming"
Jim DeLaCruz and his wife describe what happened when a train hit their charter bus. The bus, from Austin, Texas, was driving from one casino to another in Biloxi, Miss., when it got stuck on a train crossing with a steep grade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|5 hr
|Chris McCurdy
|1
|At least three dead after train hits charter bu...
|14 hr
|4 dead
|1
|Train hits charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi; ...
|14 hr
|4 dead
|1
|Witnesses describe bus-train wreck
|14 hr
|4 dead
|1
|4 confirmed dead after train hits charter bus i...
|14 hr
|Mississippi
|1
|Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consult...
|Mon
|Lies
|1
|Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef...
|Mar 3
|lts_Me
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC