Bill would extend shrimping in portion of Sound

A bill that would open part of the Mississippi Sound a month before the traditional June start of shrimping season is headed to Gov. Phil Bryant. Shrimp season in the Sound south of the Intercoastal Waterway, which essentially divides the Sound, usually closes on April 30. The season north of the Intercoastal Waterway closes Dec. 31. If Bryant signs the SB 2683 , which was authored by Sen. Tommy Gollott, R-Biloxi, the season in the part of the southern Sound that is east of the Gulfport ship channel could remain open year round.

