Bicentennial performers The Band Perry bring new look, sound to James Corden
But before they return "home," their grandparents still live in Gulfport , they made an appearance Wednesday night on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" on CBS. And while the band did not appear in the popular "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Corden, they did perform their new single "Stay in The Dark" as well as debut a new look, which includes darker hair and bangs for Kimberly Perry.
