Atlantis, like its namesake island, is a resort like no other

ATLANTIS RESORT, Paradise Island, Bahamas - Over the years, I have kissed a lot of things in my quest for a good story - Ireland's Blarney Stone; my luck goodbye in Las Vegas and shipboard casinos; terra firma after returning wobbly-kneed from the Sydney Harbor Bridge climb. But nothing I've ever kissed in the line of duty has given me as much pleasure as smacking lips with Katrina, a 6-year-old dolphin at Atlantis Resort's Dolphin Cay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.