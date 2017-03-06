A 3rd DUI arrest for Pass Christian woman could mean jail time
A patrol officer arrested Shannon Christine Armstrong, 34, on a third-offense DUI charge after a traffic stop at 1:26 a.m. Sunday on Landon Road near U.S. 49. She also faces misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and reckless driving, according to the Harrison County jail docket. The jail docket also shows Armstrong was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge in June 2014, plus a charge of contributing to the neglect of a child.
