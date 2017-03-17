17-year-old fatally shot in what sheriff says was an apparent argument
A Gulfport man has been arrested on a murder charge in Monday night's fatal shooting of a 17-year-old. Sheriff Troy Peterson said Edward Earl Dubose, 22, of Freemont Street, shot a teenage boy several times in the 13000 block of Hopewell Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a Untangleda at conference in Long Beach
|Mon
|Lynda Loper
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sassybelle1
|31
|Martin Lake Resort??? (Mar '09)
|Mar 17
|tpriddy
|71
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Mar 15
|Robert
|141
|Plans for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home revealed.
|Mar 15
|Audrey Taylor
|1
|Proposed amendment may force drivers out of the...
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Del Castle demolition OK'd (Oct '06)
|Mar 10
|Rick
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC