Trolley served Coast in early 1900s until building of seawall
Last week's Flashback told about the Anniston Hotel on the beach in the area of Mississippi City, presently east Gulfport. This July 1915 picture shows unidentified people waiting at the Anniston's trolley stop, which was near the water's edge opposite the hotel.
