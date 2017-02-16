Traffic 2 hour ago 2:59 p.m.Plane str...

Traffic 2 hour ago 2:59 p.m.Plane strikes deer at Charlotte Douglas Airport

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

American flight 5320, bound for Gulfport, Mississippi hit a deer on takeoff and then immediately returned for landing, according to American Airlines officials. Officials say the plane was leaking fuel after the collision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06) Feb 12 hwcotnam 125
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Feb 10 Tim 139
Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972 Feb 10 kbs3355 1
Thinking of moving Feb 9 him 3
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Feb 7 FreeEverybody 71
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Feb 3 Wolf River Outlaw 122
News Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06) Jan 29 Paul Snell 2
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,772 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC