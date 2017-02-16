Traffic 2 hour ago 2:59 p.m.Plane strikes deer at Charlotte Douglas Airport
American flight 5320, bound for Gulfport, Mississippi hit a deer on takeoff and then immediately returned for landing, according to American Airlines officials. Officials say the plane was leaking fuel after the collision.
