Tornado watches issued in Louisiana and Mississippi
The national Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 2.7 million people in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama would be at the highest risk of severe weather on Tuesday. This area includes New Orleans; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.
