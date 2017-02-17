This video convinced a jury that man did not leave cocaine in Wal-Mart training room.
Surveillance video from the Gulfport Wal-Mart training room shows Prentiss Fells of Gulfport walk from a computer to a counter and throw a piece of paper into the trash. The video is shown at full speed and again at 1/4 speed.
