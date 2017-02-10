The Anniston was a premier Coast hote...

The Anniston was a premier Coast hotel but fire was its nemesis

This is a photograph of the Anniston Hotel, which was on the beach a short distance west of the present-day Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport. The few extant pictures of the Anniston are postcard images.

