Take your pick of Latino restaurants on the Coast

You can choose a taco shop, a pupuseria , a Tex-Mex place and a few Mexican places that strive to be regionally authentic. Pupuseria Dona Blanca, 14451 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport; Cazadores 1635 Pass Road, Biloxi; and La Nortena, 224 Porter Ave., Biloxi, are favorites of mine.

