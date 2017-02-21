Sound off for Feb. 22: Trump is great

President Donald Trump speaks after touring of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Washington. From left are, Candy Carson, Housing and Urban Development Secretary-designate Dr. Ben Carson, Trump, and Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I used to have a lot of confidence in the American people, but since the election, this confidence has eroded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.