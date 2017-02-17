Soria City resident of 40 years could lose his home
A former substitute teacher in Gulfport may soon be without a home. A minister in his neighborhood is leading the charge to stop that from happening, but in an odd twist, he's also getting help from the very company that could evict him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|Tim
|139
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Thinking of moving
|Feb 9
|him
|3
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC