Ports of Pascagoula and Gulfport have new agreement with Cuba

Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., vice chairman of the committee, are leading a five-member delegation to Cuba and Colombia through Friday. They said in a joint statement the purpose of the five-day trip is to discuss future opportunities for U.S.-Cuban cooperation in a variety of areas such as foreign trade, migration, human rights and property claims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.