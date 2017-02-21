Ports of Pascagoula and Gulfport have new agreement with Cuba
Mississippi Sen. Thad Cochran, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., vice chairman of the committee, are leading a five-member delegation to Cuba and Colombia through Friday. They said in a joint statement the purpose of the five-day trip is to discuss future opportunities for U.S.-Cuban cooperation in a variety of areas such as foreign trade, migration, human rights and property claims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs in south ms
|Wed
|Jenn
|4
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 20
|Sheketa Wright
|140
|Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09)
|Feb 19
|little birdie
|21
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Thinking of moving
|Feb 9
|him
|3
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC