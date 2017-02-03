Port jobs include 326 hospitality positions
Port Director Jonathan Daniels is touting a total of 425 jobs created at the Port of Gulfport, which received $575 million in HUD grant money for an expansion several years ago . The Mississippi Development Authority says the jobs created at Island View count for the multi-million dollar project because the casino is a port tenant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|504doctor
|30
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC