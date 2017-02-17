Plane makes emergency return to airport after hitting deer during takeoff
An American Airlines flight bound for Gulfport, Mississippi, had to make an emergency landing in North Carolina on Wednesday after striking a deer upon takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration . The FAA said the crew aboard flight 5320, operated by PSA Airlines, reported striking the deer as it left Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 11:45 a.m. today.
