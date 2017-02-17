One gets prison, two set for sentencing in a buckets of meth watera case
A drug courier who brought meth to South Mississippi for the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend in April has been sentenced to prison. Roy "Red" Tatum, 41, of Palestine, Texas, has received a five-year prison term for his role in what has been referred to as the "buckets of meth water" case.
