Officer discovers alarming pattern after charging man with DUI
Police Cpl. Cal Strong noticed the strong smell of alcohol when he pulled over Scott Furney, 35, the night of February 18, Police Chief Wayne Payne said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gulfport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|7 hr
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Fri
|paul ross
|123
|Gangs in south ms
|Feb 22
|Jenn
|4
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 20
|Sheketa Wright
|140
|Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09)
|Feb 19
|little birdie
|21
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gulfport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC