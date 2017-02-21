Miss. Senate panel kills bill to limit powers of attorney general

A bill to limit the powers of Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood is "pretty much dead" after a committee voted to set it aside without making a final decision, the chairman said Thursday. House Bill 555 proposed to limit the attorney general's power to file civil lawsuits, requiring permission from a three-member panel including the governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state for any lawsuit where the state could win more than $250,000.

