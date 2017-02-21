Miss. Senate panel kills bill to limi...

Miss. Senate panel kills bill to limit powers of attorney general

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A bill to limit the powers of Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood is "pretty much dead" after a committee voted to set it aside without making a final decision, the chairman said Thursday. House Bill 555 proposed to limit the attorney general's power to file civil lawsuits, requiring permission from a three-member panel including the governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state for any lawsuit where the state could win more than $250,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in south ms Wed Jenn 4
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Feb 20 Sheketa Wright 140
Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09) Feb 19 little birdie 21
Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06) Feb 12 hwcotnam 125
Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972 Feb 10 kbs3355 1
Thinking of moving Feb 9 him 3
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Feb 7 FreeEverybody 71
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,113,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC