McDonalda s owner giving cash reward ...

McDonalda s owner giving cash reward for arrests in armed robbery case

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

The owner of the McDonald's on Courthouse Road is offering a cash reward for information given to Gulfport police that leads to arrests of two people wanted in the Jan. 29 armed robbery of the restaurant. Jeff Descher, owner-operator of several McDonald's franchises in South Mississippi, posted to Facebook that he would give a $500 reward for "any information that leads to the arrest of either suspect."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Fri Tim 139
Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972 Fri kbs3355 1
Thinking of moving Feb 9 him 3
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Feb 7 FreeEverybody 71
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Feb 3 Wolf River Outlaw 122
News Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06) Jan 29 Paul Snell 2
Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13) Jan 26 Musikologist 11
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,784,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC