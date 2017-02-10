McDonalda s owner giving cash reward for arrests in armed robbery case

The owner of the McDonald's on Courthouse Road is offering a cash reward for information given to Gulfport police that leads to arrests of two people wanted in the Jan. 29 armed robbery of the restaurant. Jeff Descher, owner-operator of several McDonald's franchises in South Mississippi, posted to Facebook that he would give a $500 reward for "any information that leads to the arrest of either suspect."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.