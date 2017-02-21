Man twice deported to Mexico is arrested again in Mississippi
Fingerprints of a man arrested on a DUI charge confirmed he's had felony convictions in the U.S. and has been deported to Mexico twice, court papers show. He was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Gulfport, where fingerprints and a picture identified him, an ICE agent said in a criminal complaint.
