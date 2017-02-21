Man twice deported to Mexico is arres...

Man twice deported to Mexico is arrested again in Mississippi

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunherald.com

Fingerprints of a man arrested on a DUI charge confirmed he's had felony convictions in the U.S. and has been deported to Mexico twice, court papers show. He was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Gulfport, where fingerprints and a picture identified him, an ICE agent said in a criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gulfport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shahdad Naghshpour 19 hr Concerned Anerican 1
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Fri paul ross 123
Gangs in south ms Feb 22 Jenn 4
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Feb 20 Sheketa Wright 140
Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09) Feb 19 little birdie 21
Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06) Feb 12 hwcotnam 125
Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972 Feb 10 kbs3355 1
See all Gulfport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gulfport Forum Now

Gulfport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gulfport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Gulfport, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,163,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC