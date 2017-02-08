Man accused of exposing himself to ch...

Man accused of exposing himself to children admits having child porn

A man accused of exposing himself to neighborhood children while he was on house arrest has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. Michael W. Lee, 52, admitted guilt Tuesday to a federal charge punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison, lifetime supervision and a $250,000 fine, court records show.

