He was on the Coast but didna t register as a sex offender. That cost him.
A sex offender convicted of raping young girls has been fined and sentenced to prison for failing to register his address in Harrison County. Jack Hand, 41, later moved to the Little Rock, Arkansas, area, where he was arrested in October on an indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.
