Gulfport will host the a party of the centurya

South will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The celebration will feature live music, with a headliner to be announced at a separate news conference Feb. 15, also at Centennial Plaza. The event will highlight Mississippi food, culture, history and contributions of state residents from the 26 southernmost counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.